Aviva (LON:AV) Trading Up 0.9%

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 489.20 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 488.40 ($6.32). Approximately 2,906,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 484 ($6.26).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.11) to GBX 572 ($7.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 518.50 ($6.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,331.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 480.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 466.60.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,252.53). Also, insider Thomas Neil acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £484,000 ($625,969.99). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 116,003 shares of company stock worth $56,113,446. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

