AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVITA Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1,240.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

RCEL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,391. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.