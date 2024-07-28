AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AVITA Medical
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical Stock Performance
RCEL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,391. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVITA Medical Company Profile
AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AVITA Medical
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.