AstraZeneca PLC to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AZN stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after buying an additional 9,002,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,367,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,617,000 after buying an additional 889,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after buying an additional 233,015 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

