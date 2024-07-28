Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $284.01 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $221.86 and a 12-month high of $316.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.02). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $3.52 per share. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

