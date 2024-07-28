Ankr Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $303.48 million and $8.98 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03040517 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $14,446,654.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

