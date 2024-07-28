ANDY (ANDY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.29 Million

ANDY (ANDY) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, ANDY has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANDY has a total market capitalization of $128.15 million and $2.29 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANDY alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00012915 USD and is down -9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,417,728.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.