ANDY (ANDY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.36 Million

ANDY (ANDY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. ANDY has a total market cap of $131.69 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ANDY has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ANDY alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ANDY

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00014385 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,414,594.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.