Analysts Set Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Price Target at $6.08

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 2.05. Getty Images has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Getty Images news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares in the company, valued at $289,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $40,142.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,315 shares of company stock valued at $278,599 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter worth $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

