Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Target Price at C$19.71

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.88.

FM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE FM opened at C$16.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.52. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

