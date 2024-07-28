AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 108.9% in July

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the June 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of AXR stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.91. AMREP has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 366,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 376,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,536.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,035 shares of company stock worth $670,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,529,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in AMREP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

