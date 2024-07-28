Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 16,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 46,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. CWM LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

