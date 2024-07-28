Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.35.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of APH opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 120.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 66.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 103.4% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

