Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.
Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $61.71 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
