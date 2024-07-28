Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $61.71 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

