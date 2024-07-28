American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get American International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIG

Insider Activity at American International Group

Institutional Trading of American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after purchasing an additional 79,141 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $77.24 on Friday. American International Group has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.