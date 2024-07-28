AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $154.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $119.34 and a fifty-two week high of $247.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $97.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.56.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
