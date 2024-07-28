Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $258,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 484.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 60,843 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,890,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,151,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.68.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

