Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 294,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $460,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 133,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,207. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

