Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,556 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 85,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,797. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $693.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.