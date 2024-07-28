AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMCU) Trading 0.7% Higher

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

AlphaTime Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

