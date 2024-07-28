Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AENT opened at $2.38 on Friday. Alliance Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

