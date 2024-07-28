Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $123.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

