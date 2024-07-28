Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Allegion Stock Up 2.9 %

ALLE stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

