Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.45. 1,185,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,117. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.