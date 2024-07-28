Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.20

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.20 and traded as high as $8.50. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 549,818 shares traded.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

