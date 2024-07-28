Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.20

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.20 and traded as high as $8.50. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 549,818 shares traded.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
