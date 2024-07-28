ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32,263.98 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $32,263.98 and approximately $79.12 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,918.31 or 1.00037236 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00072501 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000039 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

