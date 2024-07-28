57,931 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,377. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

