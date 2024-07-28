5,164 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.15. 174,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,671. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $277.51.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Piper Sandler Companies



Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

