3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20. 3M also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised 3M from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.17.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $23.77 on Friday, hitting $127.16. 32,748,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,316. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

