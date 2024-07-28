3,513 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,348,000 after buying an additional 790,686 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 383,496 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $36.60 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

