313 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Shares of J stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $145.98. The company had a trading volume of 527,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $142.61.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

