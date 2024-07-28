300 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,325,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.41 and its 200 day moving average is $226.53. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

