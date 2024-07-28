27,729 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.82. 4,215,373 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

