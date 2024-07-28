1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in International Business Machines by 4,917.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 281,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,755,000 after acquiring an additional 275,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,865,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 94,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.75. 4,294,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

