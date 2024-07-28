1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 825,226 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,226 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Celsius worth $47,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.51.

Celsius Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CELH stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. 5,329,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

