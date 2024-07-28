1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 68 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.44. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

