1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 500 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $3,428,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $10.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.74. 2,209,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,298. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.89.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.