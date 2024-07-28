1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 25,185 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,185 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in General Motors by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,411,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,026,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

