1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,407 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $35,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 214,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 84,525 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,118. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

