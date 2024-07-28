1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,644 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Argus lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.24.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $24.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $787.39. 1,047,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $809.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $716.85. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

