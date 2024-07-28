1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $4.99 on Friday, hitting $129.99. 2,541,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,473. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

