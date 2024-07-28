1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 71,783 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,783 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,104,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,948,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

