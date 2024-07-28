1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.5 %

TXN stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,384,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.04 and a 200 day moving average of $179.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.