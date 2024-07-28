1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Nextracker worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.51. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

