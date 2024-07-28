1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $83.82 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,626 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $83,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $554,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,140,000 after buying an additional 119,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $26.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,651.69. 169,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,654.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,619.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

