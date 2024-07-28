1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.59 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 394.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 124,021 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $25,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $176.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $180.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

