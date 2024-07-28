1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,308 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $52,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:LHX traded down $13.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.41. 2,302,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,132. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.05.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Barclays raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.