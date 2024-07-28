1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 16,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

VZ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 15,911,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,588,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.