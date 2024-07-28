1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $39,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,114,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.21. The stock had a trading volume of 159,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,684. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $239.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.