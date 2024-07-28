1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.31% of Ashland worth $63,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.19. 193,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,615. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 42.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

