1,343 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

